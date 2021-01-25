Sure Ventures plc (SURE.L) (LON:SURE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.00

Sure Ventures plc (SURE.L) (LON:SURE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 6674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.50. The firm has a market cap of £4.72 million and a PE ratio of -12.08.

About Sure Ventures plc (SURE.L) (LON:SURE)

Sure Ventures Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage technology companies. It focuses on software centric businesses in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), the Internet of things (IoT), and financial technologies (Fintech). Sure Ventures Plc was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

