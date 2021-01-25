DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to report $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.65. DISH Network posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

DISH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.71. 214,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $42.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

