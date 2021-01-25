RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 594,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. RealPage comprises 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $51,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RealPage by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.81. 74,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,850. RealPage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 160.91 and a beta of 1.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RP. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,149,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

