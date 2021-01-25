Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $352.98. The stock had a trading volume of 341,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,434. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $353.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.66 and a 200-day moving average of $319.49.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

