Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 869,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,072 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $59,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 12.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in CVS Health by 9.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 215,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.03. 358,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,580. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.