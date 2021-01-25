Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $53.24 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,971 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 42,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,147,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,043,000 after acquiring an additional 67,435 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $74.88. 1,698,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,971,494. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

