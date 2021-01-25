boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Given “Sell” Rating at Shore Capital

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. boohoo group plc (BOO.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Shares of BOO traded up GBX 15.60 ($0.20) on Monday, hitting GBX 348.50 ($4.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,741,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 330.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 304.35. boohoo group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

