MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 258.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGNX stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $23.97. 17,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,367. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.