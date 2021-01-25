International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $139.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,316. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.77. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.