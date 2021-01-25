Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives $55.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

OM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at $250,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.39. 6,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,614. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.69) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

