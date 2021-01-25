Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €27.39 ($32.23).

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) alerts:

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) stock traded down €0.23 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €26.89 ($31.64). 887,539 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of €26.76 and a 200 day moving average of €24.32. Evonik Industries AG has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.