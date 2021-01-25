Maecenas Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Maecenas has a market cap of $88,296.30 and approximately $47.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 65.8% lower against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00070075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.17 or 0.00730375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00047459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.97 or 0.04198955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017431 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.