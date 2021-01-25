Mercury (MER) Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $532,691.51 and $4,843.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00053165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00124748 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00071473 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00269705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00067687 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00036700 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

