Garlicoin (GRLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $148,384.44

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $148,384.44 and $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,908,256 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

