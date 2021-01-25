Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 65.9% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Chubb by 22.1% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 26,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Chubb by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.72.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.85. 23,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,807. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

