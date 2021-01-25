LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys 120 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

V traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.82. 550,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,213,314. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.