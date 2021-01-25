TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives $14.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTMI. Craig Hallum began coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $513.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

