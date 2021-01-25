$1.66 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce $1.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $75.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $83.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $203.81 million, with estimates ranging from $126.34 million to $260.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $207,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. 8,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,593. The company has a market cap of $878.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $18.40.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

