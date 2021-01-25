AdEx Network (ADX) Market Capitalization Hits $50.35 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a market cap of $50.35 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00070428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.25 or 0.00731698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00047508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.81 or 0.04205345 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017429 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,611,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,469,096 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.