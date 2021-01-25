Wing Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.89 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Wing token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.43 or 0.00052229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $15.55 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wing has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00053069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00124741 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00071560 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00271174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00067677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00036724 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,391,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 891,767 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

