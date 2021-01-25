Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Trading Down 19.3%

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS)’s stock price was down 19.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.39. Approximately 1,741,684 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,417,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$293.69 million and a P/E ratio of -45.13.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) news, Director John Lagourgue acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$508,402.18.

About Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS)

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.

