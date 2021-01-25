Analysts Anticipate Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to post sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $10.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ STX traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.34. 185,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $522,795.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

