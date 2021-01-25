Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Purchases 2,089 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Michael Joseph Sheldon bought 2,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $102,256.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,157. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RILY stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,829. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 558.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 607.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

