Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,721,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,377,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded down $6.50 on Monday, hitting $282.89. 190,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

