Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 3.9% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.15. 55,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,656. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

