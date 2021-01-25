Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,179,000. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.60. 66,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,062. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

