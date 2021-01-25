GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 366.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. GoDaddy comprises about 1.0% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GoDaddy by 43.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,090.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $39,311.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,031.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,617 shares of company stock worth $11,376,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.01. 15,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $91.81.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.