Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.88.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.
In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,315. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.
Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Allegheny Technologies
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.
