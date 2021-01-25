Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,465 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after buying an additional 735,536 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1,873.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 692,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 657,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 512,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,315. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

