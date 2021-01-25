ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

ResMed stock traded up $5.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,350. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,393. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

