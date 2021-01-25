St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,005.63 ($13.14).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) target price on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) alerts:

STJ traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,180 ($15.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,328. The company has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,140.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,017.66. St. James’s Place plc has a 1 year low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,206 ($15.76). The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.