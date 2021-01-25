Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.77. The company had a trading volume of 34,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,809. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

