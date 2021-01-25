Namecoin Trading Down 0.1% This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.38 million and approximately $67,615.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,176.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.86 or 0.01337871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.00539550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00043745 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000221 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

