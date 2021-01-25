Elrond Price Reaches $49.12 on Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $822.85 million and approximately $249.62 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $49.12 or 0.00148044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.83 or 0.01051446 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,068,842 coins and its circulating supply is 16,753,190 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EGLDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.