Mithril Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Mithril has a total market cap of $10.10 million and $3.09 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.31 or 0.00365642 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

