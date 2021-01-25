YOU COIN (YOU) Price Hits $0.0062

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $43,483.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.72 or 0.00731588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00047781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.94 or 0.04213613 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00015353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017559 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

