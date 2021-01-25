ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,477.00

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $64,007.77 and approximately $1,477.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELTCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.72 or 0.00731588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00047781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.94 or 0.04213613 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00015353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017559 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

