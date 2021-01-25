Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. TopBuild reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $9.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,086. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $220.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,477,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

