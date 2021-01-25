Quant Market Capitalization Tops $266.96 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Quant has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for $22.11 or 0.00066275 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $266.96 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004713 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003986 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003657 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002907 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.