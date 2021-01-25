CoinUs (CNUS) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 44.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. CoinUs has a market cap of $61,627.06 and approximately $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinUs has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007542 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000179 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000081 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

