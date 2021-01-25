COTI (COTI) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, COTI has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $40.42 million and $13.28 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00052940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00125645 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00071861 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00270825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00067706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00036941 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI's launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

