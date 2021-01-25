Teloscoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,360.00 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Teloscoin token can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded up 53.3% against the U.S. dollar. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $11,360.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00147124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 tokens. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

