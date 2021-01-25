CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $33.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
In other CubeSmart news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.31. 24,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,357. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $35.77.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
