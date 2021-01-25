CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $33.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other CubeSmart news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CubeSmart by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 8.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.31. 24,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,357. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $35.77.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

