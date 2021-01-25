Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) PT at GBX 387.27

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 387.27 ($5.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) alerts:

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) news, insider Ian Davis bought 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £1,967.04 ($2,569.95). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £982.09 ($1,283.11).

Shares of RR stock traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 102.95 ($1.35). The stock had a trading volume of 36,113,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 711 ($9.29). The firm has a market cap of £8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 166.41.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.