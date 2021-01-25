Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.72. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Hub Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

