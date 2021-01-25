$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.49. Green Plains Partners reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 49.83%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 127,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 78,242 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 121,781 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPP stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Wednesday. 1,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,117. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

