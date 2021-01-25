KAMES CAPITAL plc Takes $31.15 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 364,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 730.2% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $1,698,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

CL stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $78.74. 292,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,520. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

