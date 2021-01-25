Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 14.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,886 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after acquiring an additional 717,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,749,000 after acquiring an additional 565,638 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.32. 120,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,542. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

