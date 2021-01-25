Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 1,880 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 107,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 128,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

