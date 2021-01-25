Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $660,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 378.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2,063.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 224,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 213,975 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,172,000 after acquiring an additional 120,818 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 565,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,334,000 after acquiring an additional 74,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $3,354,000.

SLYV traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.34. 4,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,729. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

