Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Purchases 1,038 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 10.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after buying an additional 443,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,554,000 after buying an additional 229,666 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,166,000 after buying an additional 177,390 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after buying an additional 45,862 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $46.44. 920,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,885,182. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.